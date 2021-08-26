Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report sales of $3.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $4.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

CLGN stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 million and a P/E ratio of 76.13.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

