Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FIXX opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

