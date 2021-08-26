Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. 64,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,615. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

