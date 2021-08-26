Zacks: Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

BWAY opened at $7.57 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.