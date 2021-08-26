Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

