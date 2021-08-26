Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

LMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

