Zacks: Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 236,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,220. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextDecade by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextDecade by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextDecade by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

