Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.47 million to $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $65.87 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

