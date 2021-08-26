Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

