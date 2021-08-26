Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $410,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

DYAI stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,349 shares of company stock worth $2,600,178,105 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

