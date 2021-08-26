Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,147,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,392,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 190,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,130. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

