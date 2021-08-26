Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

