Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.02 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.