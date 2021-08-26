Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.04). SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

