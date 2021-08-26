Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report $51.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

