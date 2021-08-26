Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. Xylem posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.
In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
