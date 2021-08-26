Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biomerica.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $653,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

