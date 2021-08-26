Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $51.04 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

