Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,634. The company has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

