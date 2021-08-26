Zacks: Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the lowest is ($1.54). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riskified.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

