Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

