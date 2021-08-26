Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0471

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $111,036.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

