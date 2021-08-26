Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00304436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00133411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00169414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002184 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

