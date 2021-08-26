ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,733.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $55,183.05 and $88,733.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

