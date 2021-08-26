Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $724,667.66 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $724,667.66 and approximately $7,271.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.85 or 0.00689271 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121872 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

