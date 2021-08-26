ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,017.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00090324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00287340 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042857 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.