Zero Utility Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $377.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $756.39 or 0.01617577 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $732,757.78 and approximately $377.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00747767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00098403 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

