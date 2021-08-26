Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $15,708.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00303402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00134036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00170523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,401,646 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

