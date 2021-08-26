Zerogoki USD Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $674,591.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,651,419 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

