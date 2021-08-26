Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.25

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 289318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

