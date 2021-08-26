Zilla Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,105.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $319,885.61 and $2,105.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00757324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098036 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

