Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $170.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.00394558 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.67 or 0.00972865 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,946,475,695 coins and its circulating supply is 11,655,008,542 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

