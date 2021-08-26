Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $149.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00398869 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.88 or 0.01030534 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,949,246,916 coins and its circulating supply is 11,657,779,763 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

