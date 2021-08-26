ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,048.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $33,048.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,131,919 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

