Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust Sells 184,293 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 97,971 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $29,443,224.63.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.53. 18,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.20. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $340.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

