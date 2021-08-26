Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

