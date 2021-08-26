Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.08.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.73. 10,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

