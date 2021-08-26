Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.68. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 717,625 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,063. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zomedica by 241.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 447,236 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

