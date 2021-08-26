ZooKeeper Price Up 0% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $81,780.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.20 or 1.00191418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.01034937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.17 or 0.06410405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 42,374,309 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

