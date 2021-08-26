ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.0809 on Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $65,247.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 42,629,263 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

