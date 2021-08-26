Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $337.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,251. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $150,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $6,027,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $205,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.