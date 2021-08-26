ZrCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71,959.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $71,959.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00125047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00156541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.87 or 0.99085720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01034712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.45 or 0.06401887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

