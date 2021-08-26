ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $71,752.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

