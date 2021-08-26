Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 5815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

