ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the July 29th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

