ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $342,516.88 and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.00620981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,477,853,397 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,464,934 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

