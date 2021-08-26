Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $16.35

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $18.00. Zuora shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 18,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

