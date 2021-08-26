Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,474 over the last 90 days. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $482.12 million, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

