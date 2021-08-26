Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 72,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,860,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

