Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,860,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

